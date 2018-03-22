Why low-income people might find it harder to get job training, utility help

As funding the federal government hangs in the balance, local administrators are already eyeing the budget for next year and programs that help thousands of low-income Tarrant County residents.
Programs that help with heating and cooling expenses, and employment needs in Tarrant County, are in jeopardy, said Sonia Singleton, Fort Worth's neighborhood services assistant director.
Locally, the programs this year should receive about $6.4 million through a prior spending bill. Congress is still debating setting a budget that runs through September of 2019.
"These are the programs that help our most vulnerable communities," Singleton said.
The programs, administered through the city's Community Action Partners, are available to Tarrant County residents who meet income guidelines.
In all, the programs at a peak helped 32,574 people in 2011. Last year, they helped 12,255, as funding has steadily dwindled over the years. For 2018, they've been funded by continuing resolution, Singleton said.
Fort Worth receives a Community Services Block Grant to help individuals transition out of poverty with rental assistance and job training. It supports a youth leadership academy called Rising Stars and CAP Works, which gives tuition assistance for job certification and training.
This year, the block grant was about $1.4 million, a 33 percent drop in funding since a peak amount in 2015.
Another program, the Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program, received nearly $4.2 million this year, down from $4.7 million last year and a peak of $9.2 million in 2011.
The program helps people with up to eight utility payments, as well as making repairs to their air conditioners and furnaces, or to install insulation and energy-efficient doors, Singleton said.
The program has been in place locally since 1982. It's elimination would also impact about 40 small businesses the city contracts with for the work, Singleton said.
The White House wants to eliminate the Department of Energy's Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps low-income families get air conditioning, heating and other repairs, Singleton said.
In 2011, nearly $1.2 million went to help 342 people in Tarrant County. Last year, $751,696 helped 105 people, she said.
