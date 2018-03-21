She crashed her Jeep into a tree after a family party. Her cousin didn't survive

Norma Barrera said she and her best friend, Asly Soto, kept in constant contact for the five years they knew each other.

"We just clicked," Barrera, a Fort Worth resident, said Wednesday. "We'd literally spend time together every day. There wasn't a day that would go by where we wouldn't see each other or speak to each other."

Asly Soto, 23, died Saturday when the Jeep driven by Denise Soto, 21, crashed into a tree near 3200 Deen Road. Denise Soto was arrested by Fort Worth police and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Denise Soto Tarrant County Jail

She was Asly Soto's cousin, Barrera said.

"From what we know, Denise has an attorney," Barrera said. "Nobody can ask her about it.

"I've been wanting to speak to her and tell her that no one hates her, that she's still loved and that everybody makes mistakes," Barrera said.

Barrera said that Denise and Asly Soto were leaving a younger cousin's quinceañera celebration that night, heading to Denise Soto's house.

"She had just been around all her family before she passed," Barrera said.

She said that Asly Soto worked at an auto insurance company in Fort Worth.

A man who identifies himself as Asly Soto's brother has created a GoFundMe page to pay for her funeral. As of Wednesday afternoon, the site had raised more than $7,000 toward a $10,000 goal.

Barrera said Asly Soto's funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road in Fort Worth.

