He once duped jailers to escape Colorado lockup. Years later, he's jailed in Fort Worth

A 44-year-old Texas man released in 2016 after serving time for murder and attempted capital murder in Bexar County was back in jail Wednesday in Fort Worth.

Jail records identified the parolee as Steve Cabello, who in 1998 duped deputies at the Denver County Jail in Denver, Colo., by switching identities with his incarcerated brother and escaping. He was on the run for almost five years before he was captured.

Cabello was arrested Tuesday, but information was not available on the parole violation or what the parolee was doing in the area.

Cabello was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder and attempted capital murder in Bexar County, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.

He was convicted of driving a car used in a 1993 drive-by shooting in San Antonio while two others in the car opened fire, killing one man and wounding three others, including a 3-month-old boy, according to the Rocky Mountain News.

Four years later, tragedy hit the Cabello family. Cabello's father was killed and his mother wounded at their San Antonio home. Police believe the gunfire may have been retaliation for the 1993 shooting, the Rocky Mountain News reported.

The family moved to Denver after Cabello's father was killed.

Cabello was taken into custody in Colorado and was in the Denver County Jail in 1998 when he escaped after trading clothes and jewelry with his younger brother, Efrain, who was being held on a separate traffic charge.

Steve Cabello then used his brother's signature and answered several questions to post his brother's $300 bond and walked away, the Rocky Mountain News reported.

He was arrested in 2003 after being spotted at his mother's Denver home.

