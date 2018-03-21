Kidnapping, murder plot thwarted in Frisco, FBI says

A 69-year-old Frisco man was in custody Wednesday after his arrest on federal charges of a plot to have his business partner kidnapped and possibly killed.
Eskandar Molavi sought out a man whom he believed was a pilot for a Mexican drug-trafficking organization to kidnap his business partner and force him to sign over a gas station which Molavi lost in a civil court hearing, according to federal court records
If his business partner refused to do it, Molavi wanted the pilot to fly his partner to Mexico and kill him, federal agents said.
Molavi was arrested Friday and after a detention hearing Monday was ordered to remain in custody.
Just a few days ago, federal agents said Molavi contacted the pilot about his murder-for-hire plan and then met with the man March 6 in Frisco. At that meeting, the pilot told Molavi that a man known as "Iceman" would be in town and would be the one carrying out the kidnapping/extortion scheme. The "Iceman" was an undercover FBI agent.
On March 13, Molavi met with the "Iceman," working out a deal to have his business partner kidnapped for $20,000, according to court documents. Molavi provided the "Iceman" with his business partner's name, home address and information on the school his partner's daughter attended. The "Iceman" also quoted Molavi a price of $50,000 for murder.
After the meeting, Molavi contacted the pilot and asked him if he would be able to get a gun and a silencer in case the "Iceman" was unsuccessful.
Comments