Authorities looking into death of Fort Worth 2-year-old

Police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are investigating the death last weekend of a 2-year-old Fort Worth boy.
Saiden Robertson, who lived in an apartment complex near Interstate 30 and Brentwood Stair Road, died just after 1 p.m. Saturday after being transported to the emergency room at Cook Children's Medical Center, according to a report from the Tarrant County medical examiner.
His manner and cause death are listed as "pending."
Saiden had no siblings, and his family has no record of previous contact with the Department of Family and Protective Services, spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said.
Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said the department's Crimes Against Children Unit is leading its investigation.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
