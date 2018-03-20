The Pier 1 Imports Building opened in 2004 in downtown Fort Worth, although it wasn't originally called that.
The Pier 1 Imports Building opened in 2004 in downtown Fort Worth, although it wasn't originally called that. Star-Telegram archives
The Pier 1 Imports Building opened in 2004 in downtown Fort Worth, although it wasn't originally called that. Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

Got an extra $100 million lying around? Landmark downtown building is back on market

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

March 20, 2018 10:23 AM

Fort Worth

The 20-story glass structure known as the Pier 1 Imports Building in on the market — again.

The building — in the northwest corner of downtown, with gorgeous views of the Trinity River, Sundance Square and West 7th — is listed by the commercial real estate firm CBRE.

"This offering presents a rare and compelling investment opportunity to acquire a trophy office asset that provides long-term cash flow at a compelling basis that is significantly below replacement cost," according to a presentation on CBRE's website.

The crystal-shaped building often serves as a dramatic punctuation of the Fort Worth skyline, with bright lights (usually white) that can be changed to other colors, including purple to celebrate sports triumphs at nearby Texas Christian University.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The structure has an unusual history. It opened in 2004 as the corporate headquarters of Pier 1 Imports, which spent $90 million for the land and construction. In 2008, Chesapeake Energy, a huge player in natural gas exploration in Fort Worth's Barnett Shale boom in the late 2000s, bought the building for $104 million.

Six years later, Chesapeake sold the building to Houston-based Hines, which owns dozens of high-class high-rises, valued at $111 billion, in 24 countries.

"This is not anything we are commenting on right now," Hines spokesman Mark Clegg wrote in an email.

At the time of the purchase, Hines agreed to rename the building in honor of its largest tenant, Pier 1, which also extended its lease through 2027.

Pier 1, one of the largest employers downtown with roughly 870 workers, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. But there is no indication of any workforce changes at the home furnishings company, which has struggled recently with lagging sales.

For prospective buyers, bids are due March 27.

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

XTO Energy is the biggest private employer in downtown Fort Worth, but now it's planning to move 1,600 jobs to an Exxon campus in Houston over the next three years. So who are the other big employers downtown? You might be surprised. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram



According to CBRE's pitch, the building has 409,977 square feet of rentable space and is 100 percent leased. The property is on 11.9 acres and has 1,098 parking spaces.

Nearly two years ago, Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. announced plans to build a 345-unit apartment community next door.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

View More Video