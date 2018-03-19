Former Eagle Mountain-Saginaw career instructor accused of having sex with student

A former career instructor for the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district has been jailed in Las Vegas over allegations that he had sex with a student at his Fort Worth home last month.

Fort Worth police began investigating Pablo Parravicini, 34, last month after two students told a Chisholm High School teacher that the alleged victim had gone to Parravicini's house and had sex with him.





The student's mother also notified the school about the alleged sexual encounter, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Parravicini was hired by the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district in June 2016 and resigned last month after the allegations arose.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was arrested last week in Las Vegas on a warrant alleging an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. He was being held Monday in the Clark County Jail without bond, jail records show.

Parravicini worked as an instructor in the school district's Emergency Medical Technician program, which is listed under the school district's career and technology education program and operates out of the Hollenstein Career and Technology Center.

He was also a CrossFit instructor.

Parravicini also worked at MedStar, the area EMS agency, from June 2011 to August 2016, when he left voluntarily, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

"As soon as we became aware of the allegations, he was asked to report to Human Resources and he resigned upon initial questioning," Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD communications director Megan Overman said in a statement Monday afternoon. "We reported the allegation to local authorities and the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC), and have cooperated fully with both agencies."

The alleged victim told Fort Worth police that Parravicini had been inviting her to his Fort Worth home since late January to drink alcohol and hang out, the affidavit states.





The teen told police that she went to his home on Feb. 2 and that the two began kissing and had sex.

The girl later told a forensic interviewer that Parravicini told her, "If you tell anyone, I'll go to jail."

That same night, the girl told her mother what had happened, the affidavit states.

When questioned by school officials, the girl initially denied having sex with the teacher.

"The victim stated that she initially denied having sex with the suspect to the school because the suspect said he would kill himself if she told, she felt guilty and that she didn't want her friends to find out," V. Coronado, a detective with the crimes against children unit, wrote in the affidavit.

During an administrative investigation, Parravicini provided a written statement admitting that he had texted the teen, allowed her into his home on Feb. 2, and had hugged her.

Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd