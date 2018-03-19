Convict held in drunken driving crash that critically injured his wife in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth convict faces an intoxication assault charge after police say he crashed his vehicle on a city street during the weekend and critically injured his wife, police said.
Alex Romero, 32, told an officer he and his wife had gone out for the night because he believed it was probably the last week they would spend together before he went back to jail, according to a police report.
Romero was arrested early Saturday after being involved in a major accident in the 1400 block of East Northside Drive.
Police said Romero lost control of his vehicle and rolled it., ejecting the driver and his passenger.
When officers arrived, Romero was yelling for help.
Romero and his 31-year-old wife were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was treated and released. His wife suffered critical injuries.
At the hospital, Romero told police he had dropped his children off at his mother-in-law's home Friday night so he and his wife could have a night out.
He told officers he had just been released from prison, was on probation, but he faced additional new charges, according to police reports.
Before going out, he smoked some marijuana, then he and his wife went to Old School Texas on Jacksboro Highway for drinks, police said. He told officers he drank "six to seven Yager bombs," the report states. After that, he and his wife left the bar.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
