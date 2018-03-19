Denise Soto faces an intoxicated manslaughter charge in the death of Asley Soto.
Fort Worth woman faces intoxication manslaughter charge in passenger's death

By Stephen English

March 19, 2018 09:47 AM

A Fort Worth woman was arrested early Sunday morning and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Asly Soto, 23, according to police.

Denise Soto, 21, drove a white Jeep into a tree near 3200 Deen Road shortly after 2 a.m. , police said. The wreck resulted in the death of her passenger, Asly Soto, according to reports from the Tarrant County medical examiner and police.

Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said he didn't know whether the two were related. Public records indicate that Denise Soto and Asly Soto lived about six miles from one another.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

