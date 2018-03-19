A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in the 4400 block of E. 1st Street, Fort Worth police said.
Fort Worth

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Fort Worth street

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

March 19, 2018 08:13 AM

FORT WORTH

A 48-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle on a city street, police said.

The victim was identified as Kimberly Porter, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Monday. She died at 7:28 p.m. Saturday at John Peter Smith Hospital. A hometown was not listed for Porter.

The accident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of E. 1st Street near Gateway Park in east Fort Worth.

Police had not released any details on the fatal accident.

Since February, six pedestrians have been killed on Fort Worth highways and streets.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

