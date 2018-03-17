Lawsuit: Suspect begged for mercy from Fort Worth police officer accused of brutality

An African-American man claims that two Fort Worth police officers and a security officer beat and handcuffed him while he was at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

One of those officers, Jon Preston Romer Jr., 38, has been indicted on a charge of official oppression for hitting the 21-year-old man. Romer is also under indictment on charges of aggravated perjury and making a false report to a police officer, according to court records.

Romer, who is white, was released from the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to the jail website.

Henry Newson said in his lawsuit that on Nov. 5, 2016, Romer hit him in the face, kicked him and then put him in a headlock, taking him to the ground.

Romer, aided by two other men the lawsuit identified as a Fort Worth police officer and a hospital security guard, piled on top of Newson, and then punched, kicked and handcuffed him while sitting on his head.

Newson did not resist and begged for mercy, asking the officers to stop hurting him, the lawsuit said.

Newson was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespass, but those charges were dismissed in March 2017, according to authorities.

The reason given for the dismissal was prosecutorial discretion, but the Tarrant County district attorney's office through its spokeswoman declined to comment Saturday, citing its recusal from Romer's pending criminal case.

This was a "clearly racially motivated attack," according to the lawsuit.

Newson was discharged from the hospital on Nov. 5, 2016, after spending two days there recovering from an illness. He was awaiting a ride home when he was attacked, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in November 2017.

Newson is seeking $1 million in damages and is suing Romer, Jeremy Flores, Jonathan Walterbach and Texas Health Resources, the parent company of Texas Health Fort Worth.

Kenneth East, the attorney representing Romer in the lawsuit, declined to comment. Matthew Bobo, the lawyer representing Newson, did not return messages seeking comment. An official with Texas Health Resources declined to comment.

Three of the people Romer is accused of lying to are employees of the district attorney's office who were investigating his story about the incident with Newson, according to an indictment recently handed down charging that Romer made a false report.





Those three employees — Assistant District Attorneys Michael Schneider and Kate Gardner and investigator James Desmarasis — are listed on an indictment as fact finders conducting a criminal investigation into Romer's behavior, and could conceivably be called as witnesses.

But the bigger issue might be the appearance of impropriety, said Cynthia Alkon, a professor of criminal law at Texas A&M University Law School.

People in the district attorney's office work closely with police department employees, and often call them as witnesses during trials, Alkon said. The recusal by the district attorney's office can help avoid an appearance of a conflict of interest due to these close working relationships, Alkon said.

"This is routinely done to protect the integrity of the office," Alkon said.





Fort Worth police officials are not talking about the investigation into Romer's behavior.

Russell Wilson, a Dallas private attorney, said he was appointed special prosecutor on Jan. 8. Wilson said his next step is to set a trial date.