Sundance West's signature red brick is coming off

Sundance West, the luxury apartment built 25 years ago during a renaissance of downtown Fort Worth and for many years home to billionaire Ed Bass, is getting a new facade.
Scaffolding is going up on the north side of the structure, along Second Street, where workers will begin removing the red brick that has become synonymous with the 12-story structure built in 1991. The apartments, 59 in all, were unveiled in 1992.
A year ago, and after frequent repairs, owner Sundance Square had tests done on the building's vapor barrier, a material used to prevent condensation, and its weep system. Because repairs would be drastic, the consultant recommended the entire facade be removed and replaced, said Sundance Square spokeswoman Carolyn Alvey.
The work will be extensive. In addition to the brick, the building will get all new cast stone, mortar, windows and roofing, she said. Details about those materials were not available, Alvey said. The building's interior is also being remodeled.
Never miss a local story.
Permits place the value of that work at $24 million. It's anticipated the work will be completed by June 2019, the permits show.
Because the work would have been so disruptive to residents, Sundance Square decided it was best to have the building empty, Alvey said. Sundance Square a year ago stopped renewing leases of residents as they expired, she said.
The building is now empty, with the exception of Daddy Jack's Lobster & Chowder House, UPS Ground, and Common Ground, a ministry of Christ Chapel Church in Fort Worth, on the ground level. Those places will remain open during the work, Alvey said.
The portion of the block where Reata is located will not be impacted, she said.
At the time the building was constructed, it included the AMC Sundance 11 movie theater. That closed in 2007 and the space became the Norris Conference Centers.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
Comments