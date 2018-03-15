Dangerous levels of toxins found in fish from Lake Worth, parts of the Trinity

The latest fish and shellfish consumption advisory from the Texas Department of State Health Services says several fish species in Lake Worth and parts of the Trinity River "may pose a threat to human health."
The Texas Department of State Health Services said on March 7 that the species contain dangerous levels of dioxins and PCBs.
According to the World Health Organization, dioxins can cause liver damage, compromise the immune system, endocrine system and reproductive system, and chronic exposure can lead to cancer. PCBs are a kind of dioxin, according to the WHO.
DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen said that the consumption advisory also is in effect for the portion of the Trinity River leading to Eagle Mountain Lake.
"Generally, these kinds of contaminants build up in the environment over a period of years, so the source could be some time in the past," Van Deusen said.
Here are the state's recommendations:
|Fish species
|Women of childbearing age, children under 12
|Women past childbearing age, males over 12
|Blue catfish
|Four ounces per month
Eight ounces per month
|Common carp
Four ounces per month
Eight ounces per month
|Flathead catfish
|DO NOT EAT
|Four ounces per month
|Freshwater drum
Four ounces per month
|Twelve ounces per month
|Smallmouth buffalo
|DO NOT EAT
|DO NOT EAT
|Striped bass
Four ounces per month
Eight ounces per month
|White bass
Four ounces per month
Eight ounces per month
