Steve Coffman
Steve Coffman Star-Telegram
Steve Coffman Star-Telegram

Fort Worth

Star-Telegram names Wichita editor as its newsroom leader

By Gordon Dickson

gdickson@star-telegram.com

March 15, 2018 01:12 PM

Fort Worth

A man with an extensive journalism background in Kansas and Tennessee was announced Thursday as the Star-Telegram's new editor.

Steve Coffman, current editor of the Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com, will join the Star-Telegram on April 9.

“Steve brings impressive news and journalistic leadership as well as a determined focus on multimedia transformation that promise only to build on our terrific work and accomplishments to date,” said Sean Burke, Star-Telegram president and publisher. “Steve's strong emphasis on watchdog and enterprise journalism is certain to continue our diligent efforts toward keeping the Star-Telegram essential to our readers and community.”

Prior to working in Wichita, Coffman was executive editor and director of content development at the Jackson Sun, a Gannett property in Jackson, Tenn. He also worked in leadership roles at the Fayetteville Observer in North Carolina, and Finger Lakes Times in New York.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Here is how to enable the Star-Telegram Flash Briefing on Alexa. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com



Coffman said he believes strongly in a news organization's ability to provide not only breaking news but also in-depth stories that hold public officials accountable. He also appreciates good writing, whether in traditional print or digital platforms.

"I believe there's value in telling compelling stories, and we can do that through words and video," Coffman said. "I believe in the words, too. I'm still into words and vocabulary and telling the story."

Coffman, who earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, replaces Lauren Gustus as the Star-Telegram's editor. Gustus earlier this year was promoted to regional editor for McClatchy’s California and Idaho newsrooms.

The McClatchy Co. is a digitally focused publishing company that operates 29 newspapers in 14 states, and is the parent company of the Star-Telegram.

Coffman's wife, Jean, is a third-grade teacher in Wichita. He also has two sons — one in college, the other in high school.

In the two months since Gustus moved to the West Coast, Tom Johanningmeier, managing editor for sports and projects, has served as the Star-Telegram's interim editor.

"Tom not only steered the ship but contributed significantly to elevating our performance," Burke said.

Also Thursday, Tim Grieve, McClatchy vice president of news, announced the latest step in the company's effort to regionalize its leadership.

Mike Fannin, executive editor and vice president of the Kansas City Star, will become McClatchy regional editor for the Midwest. In that role, he will continue to oversee the Kansas City Star, as well as the Wichita Eagle, Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and the Star-Telegram.

Gustus will continue to oversee McClatchy news outlets in California and Idaho, and will add publications in Washington state to her mix. Grieve announced.

Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796; @gdickson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

View More Video