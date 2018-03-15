A 52-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident in Fort Worth on Tuesday night.
Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle on Fort Worth freeway

By Stephen English

March 15, 2018 11:48 AM

A 52-year-old man died in a traffic accident in which he was ejected from his motorcycle into freeway traffic Tuesday night, police said.

Terry Hollinghead, who lived in Irving, collided with a vehicle near the intersection of Texas 183 and Texas 360 shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, said officer Tracy Carter, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department.

Hollinghead was pronounced dead at the scene, Carter said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

