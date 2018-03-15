Woman killed in west Fort Worth by hit-and-run driver

A woman was killed early Thursday after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on west Loop 820, police said.
The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.
Officers responded to an investigation call about 3:30 a.m. at west Loop 820 and Camp Bowie Boulevard.
A caller reported an unknown person ran over a woman and left the scene, according to a preliminary police report.
Police found the woman on the highway and she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A search for the driver continued Thursday, police said.
