Fort Worth

Woman killed in west Fort Worth by hit-and-run driver

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 15, 2018 09:37 AM

FORT WORTH

A woman was killed early Thursday after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on west Loop 820, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

Officers responded to an investigation call about 3:30 a.m. at west Loop 820 and Camp Bowie Boulevard.

A caller reported an unknown person ran over a woman and left the scene, according to a preliminary police report.

Police found the woman on the highway and she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A search for the driver continued Thursday, police said.

WARNING: Graphic content. The Bedford Police Department is looking for the driver from a hit-and-run at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 28. This video shows a vehicle strike a motorcyclist in the 2400 block of Texas 121.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr.

