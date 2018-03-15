Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves man hospitalized, suspect in custody

A shooting in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth late Wednesday left a man injured and a suspect in custody.
A bullet grazed a man in his lower back, said officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Martindale Circle, just before 11 p.m.
Carter said the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
According to a police incident report, 17 units were dispatched to the scene between 10:57 p.m. Wednesday and 3:02 a.m. Thursday.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
