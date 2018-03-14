Fort Worth officer who accidentally shot man will receive back pay, be allowed to resign

A Fort Worth police officer who went on trial for accidentally shooting a mentally challenged man and afterward was fired by Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been allowed to resign from the Police Department.

Courtney Johnson's firing was reduced to a 65-day suspension and he was given an honorable discharge, which will allow him to retain his peace officer's license and potentially get a job as an officer elsewhere, according to an agreement between the parties. Johnson had appealed his termination, but that appeal was withdrawn pursuant to the agreement.

Johnson will also receive back pay as part of his agreement with the city, although no amount has been given.

Johnson, 35, was accused of shooting Craigory Adams by recklessly handling his shotgun on June 23, 2015.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Family photo of Craigory Adams, shot while holding a barbecue fork by a Fort Worth police officer Courtesy

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, but the jury deadlocked, causing a mistrial, and the Tarrant County district attorney's office declined to retry the case.





“After review of the trial case, and the evidence produced at that trial, it is my belief that any subsequent retrial is unlikely to result in the return of a unanimous jury verdict,” stated a motion filed June 1 by District Attorney Sharen Wilson.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing Pause 39 Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 127 Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 171 Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 126 After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 146 At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 118 More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 82 Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 9 Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 164 Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. On Wednesday, Fort Worth police released video of the June 23 shooting that led to Officer Courtney Johnson's indictment. Johnson is accused of injuring Craigory Adams by recklessly handling his shotgun. Police Chief Joel Fitzger Fort Worth police department

Fitzgerald fired Johnson after the trial, saying the officer's actions were reckless.





"We found that these actions were careless and that led to an individual being injured and that's something we can't let happen," Fitzgerald said. "He certainly shouldn't have racked his shotgun and pulled the trigger. I believe that officer Johnson pulled the trigger. Our officers don't train to rack shotguns and point it at folks."

A two-count indictment accused Johnson of taking his gun off safety and sliding the pump action back, then forward as it was pointed at Adams.





The shotgun fired, hitting Adams in the arm. The officer has said he thought Adams was holding a knife, but it was actually a barbecue fork. Adams was in at least partial compliance with the officer's commands, Fitzgerald said.

In Johnson's trial, the jury split 5-7, but it was not known which way.

Family members of Craigory Adams have said he was taking a walk, carrying a barbecue fork he used to fend off any stray dogs.

Adams had complied and had just dropped to one knee when Johnson's shotgun discharged, shooting Adams in the arm.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing Pause 39 Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 127 Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 171 Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 126 After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 146 At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 118 More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 82 Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 9 Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 164 Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association held a press conference supporting fired officer Courtney Johnson and citing low morale and low confidence in Chief Joel Fitzgerald. Paul Moseleypmoseley@star-telegram.com

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3





Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd