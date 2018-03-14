Crash in Fort Worth kills infant

Police are investigating a wreck that killed a baby on Wednesday.
The baby, who was less than a year old, and a man were ejected from a vehicle that left Interstate 30 and rolled down the freeway embankment about 10:30 a.m., according to authorities.
The baby was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to a MedStar spokeswoman.
Three other individuals were taken to area hospitals and were reported to be in stable condition, the MedStar spokeswoman said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
