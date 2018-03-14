An infant died after his arrival at a local hospital, according to medical personnel
An infant died after his arrival at a local hospital, according to medical personnel WFAA
An infant died after his arrival at a local hospital, according to medical personnel WFAA

Fort Worth

Crash in Fort Worth kills infant

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 03:27 PM

FORT WORTH

Police are investigating a wreck that killed a baby on Wednesday.

The baby, who was less than a year old, and a man were ejected from a vehicle that left Interstate 30 and rolled down the freeway embankment about 10:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The baby was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to a MedStar spokeswoman.

Three other individuals were taken to area hospitals and were reported to be in stable condition, the MedStar spokeswoman said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Early in their investigation, police think he might have hit the back of an 18-wheeler while traveling west on the highway. Star-Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

View More Video