Denton County patrol sergeant arrested, accused of online solicitation of minor

A patrol sergeant with the Denton County Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday and accused of online solicitation of a minor, authorities said.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree identified the sergeant as West Jordan

Jordan, 46, of Denton, was taken into custody Tuesday by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office internet crimes against children unit and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities did not provide any other details on the case.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I am shocked and ashamed by the arrest of one of our own for such a horrible crime," Murphree said in a news release. "Criminal actions by those sworn to serve and protect will not be tolerated."

Jordan was fired on Tuesday.

"He has brought dishonor to his profession and to this office," Murphree said. "We are cooperating with the investigation."

Jordan was in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing Pause 39 Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 127 Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 171 Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 126 After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 146 At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 118 More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 82 Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 9 Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 164 Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dash cam footage released by the Irving Police Department shows Kenneth Roblez, 38, attempt to avoid being pulled over by an officer. About a minute later his vehicle is cutoff in a parking lot by an undercover in an unmarked vehicle forcing him to stop. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Domingo Ramirez Jr.:817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr



