A Denton County patrol sergeant was fired Tuesday after he was taken into custody and accused of online solicitation of a minor.
Denton County patrol sergeant arrested, accused of online solicitation of minor

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 14, 2018 11:40 AM

A patrol sergeant with the Denton County Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday and accused of online solicitation of a minor, authorities said.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree identified the sergeant as West Jordan

Jordan, 46, of Denton, was taken into custody Tuesday by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office internet crimes against children unit and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities did not provide any other details on the case.

"I am shocked and ashamed by the arrest of one of our own for such a horrible crime," Murphree said in a news release. "Criminal actions by those sworn to serve and protect will not be tolerated."

Jordan was fired on Tuesday.

"He has brought dishonor to his profession and to this office," Murphree said. "We are cooperating with the investigation."

Jordan was in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

