'Very well loved' Fort Worth man dies after hitting parked truck on freeway shoulder

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 10:45 AM

A 30-year-old Fort Worth man died early Tuesday morning after driving into a parked vehicle near the intersection of Southwest Loop 820 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Matthew Bateman, a Ridglea Hills resident, was pronounced dead at 4:24 a.m. Fort Worth police say he drove his Nissan Armada into a parked Ford F-250 pickup truck on the shoulder of the freeway.

Fort Worth Police spokesman Tracy Carter said police do not believe that Bateman was intoxicated or distracted.

A Facebook page belonging to Bateman was filled with tributes Wednesday morning.

September Horton, who has a 13-year-old daughter with Bateman, said in a message to the Star-Telegram that he was "very well-loved."

"I don't know what to say or how to think yet," wrote Horton, who said she split up with Bateman in 2004. "It’s a devastating loss and he’s going to be missed so much more than I can tell you.

"He always looked for the sunshine and the happiness of every situation. We were close. He’s the one I called when I needed a pick-me-up. He called me for advice and to talk," she wrote. "His daughter is devastated. She just bought him a shirt and she will never be able to give it to him."

Stephen English: 817-390-7330

