He was a workaholic and suffered a stroke. Here's why he feels 'privileged and blessed'

Bob Jing was a workaholic and Aug. 19 was just another normal and busy day.
The dentist was accustomed to practicing in several offices across the Fort Worth area, seven days a week, but about noon that day his life would change in an instant.
“I was taking somebody’s tooth out,” Jing recalled, and was making conversation as he worked. “The patient actually said, ‘what are you talking about? You’re not making any sense.’ ”
In the next few minutes, Jing remembers kicking a wall and he couldn’t feel it.
He was itching and could not scratch. His arms were stiff and locked against his chest.
“I thought, ‘Gosh, this could be the end of me’,” he said.
Jing had suffered an ischemic stroke, when a blood clot forms inside a blood vessel and obstructs blood flow to the brain.
Jing’s office that day was only a two-minute emergency transport to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth., which operates one of nine comprehensive stroke centers in North Texas.
Jing shared his story with the hope that others will understand that strokes are the third most common cause of death in Texas. and a medical crisis so frequent that every four minutes it takes an American life.
'Accessing the vessels'
On arrival, Jing was intubated with a breathing tube as a stroke clinician nurse performed a 15-point assessment of his condition. He had no history of cardiovascular disease.
Meanwhile, Dr. Matthew Fiesta, one of four interventional neuro-radiologists on staff at the stroke center, raced to the hospital from his home nearby.
He already had a wealth of information on his cell phone.
“As soon as the scan is done, I get a call, I can see the scans on email, and the teams are all real close,” Fiesta said. “When a patient hits the angio room, we’re already accessing the vessels.”
Once Fiesta confirmed there was no bleeding from a ruptured vessel (a hemorrhagic stroke), it cleared the way for Jing to be treated with an emergency procedure called a mechanical endovascular thrombectomy.
Fiesta began by inserting a tiny hollow tube into one of the two carotid arteries to the brain.
Through an incision in the groin, Fiesta guided it up to the area of the clot and used CT angiogram images to follow the vessel all the way up.
“There was an absence of flow right over the brain stem,” Fiesta said, showing angiographic images of Jing’s brain before the procedure. At least half of the blood vessels in his brain were shut down.
Fiesta then inserted a thin device through the tube and captured the clot intact inside a net-like stent.
“I like to remove it whole without breaking off pieces that could stay in the arteries and become more blockages,” said Fiesta.
The procedure is usually completed in 30 to 45 minutes.
A gift of time
Stroke is often thought of as a condition of older adults, but Fiesta said he has treated stroke patients in their 30s and as young as 23.
Successful stroke treatment is a gift of time. Good outcomes can be achieved in four to six hours after the stroke, or even 24 hours. After that, affected brain tissue dies.
Jing went home three days after the procedure.
Since last summer, he has modified his lifestyle by cutting back on the work hours, changing his diet and getting more exercise.
“I feel very privileged and blessed,” said Jing, who recently turned 50
“I like to see the patients off the ventilator,” Fiesta said. “He told me he wanted to go home and watch Game of Thrones.”
Stroke symptoms
- Remember the word FAST when you suspect that you or a loved one has suffered a stroke.
- Face (drooping skin, eyelids or mouth)
- Arms (hold both out in front; seek help if one can’t be held straight out)
- Speech (slurred or not making sense)
- Time (note the person’s last “well” time)
