Woman sitting in car shot multiple times in southeast Fort Worth

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a 27-year-old woman who was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment in southeast Fort Worth late Monday night.





Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Tracy Carter confirmed that the woman had been shot around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Carter said when officers responded to a call to the 5300 block of East Rosedale Street a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman had been shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Carter said the woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Her condition was not known Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth police detectives are investigating the shooting.