Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a woman found shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment in southeast Fort Worth late Monday night.
Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a woman found shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment in southeast Fort Worth late Monday night. Google Maps Courtesy
Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a woman found shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment in southeast Fort Worth late Monday night. Google Maps Courtesy

Fort Worth

Woman sitting in car shot multiple times in southeast Fort Worth

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

March 13, 2018 11:18 AM

FORT WORTH

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a 27-year-old woman who was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment in southeast Fort Worth late Monday night.

Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Tracy Carter confirmed that the woman had been shot around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Carter said when officers responded to a call to the 5300 block of East Rosedale Street a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman had been shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Carter said the woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Her condition was not known Tuesday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fort Worth police detectives are investigating the shooting.

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?' Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

"Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting death in southeast Fort Worth where a 45-year-old man was found dead on Sunday afternoon. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?' Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

"Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

"Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

View More Video