Denton detective accused of biting his wife during dispute over phones

A detective was arrested Monday after police say he bit his wife during a domestic dispute over phones, authorities said.
Police identified the officer as Eric Beckwith, 41, of Denton.
Beckwith is expected to be charged with assault family violence in the incident which occurred Monday morning.
His 38-year-old wife suffered a minor injury during the dispute and she did not require immediate medical attention, police said.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the officer's home about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
An arrest warrant gave this brief account of the incident:
Beckwith's wife was attempting to care for their baby when her husband started going through her phone. She grabbed his phone and started looking through his phone.
The two wrestled a bit, but they stopped when Beckwith realized he was waking up their baby. His wife was holding their baby. At some point, Beckwith is accused of biting his wife on her left arm.
She gave her husband the baby and went to a bathroom.
Beckwith while still holding their baby followed his wife and kicked the bathroom door open. She told officers her husband tried to stop her from calling 911.
When they arrived, officers observed a bite mark on Beckwith's arm and a hole in the bathroom door.
Beckwith told police he may have accidentally bit his wife while he was trying to get the baby from her.
The Denton detective stated he did not intentionally harm his wife, according to the warrant.
Beckwith was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of criminal and internal investigations.
