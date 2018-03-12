Ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs among more than 100 small animals seized from Grand Prairie home

More than 100 rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, cats, dogs, bearded dragons and other small animals have been seized from a home which authorities described as "inhumane and deplorable."

Investigators with the Humane Society of North Texas and officials with city animal services rounded up the animals Friday from a home in the 100 block of Northwest 15th Street.

A couple had been attempting to care for the animals, officials said.

Officials were at the residence responding to a complaint from a resident about the animals.

The animals removed from the home included chinchillas, aquarium fish, sugar gliders and iguana.

A court hearing is scheduled later this week to determine if the animals will be returned to their owners or if they stay with the humane society.

An investigation continued, said Grand Prairie animal services manager Danielle Tate in a telephone interview.

All the animals are in the care of the Humane Society of North Texas.

Humane society officials are in immediate need of food, bedding, cages and more. To make a monetary donation, visit hsnt.org and donate to the animal medical fund or visit HSNT small animals/reptiles Amazon Wish List at Amazon.com.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr.