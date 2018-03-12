Magnolia Avenue will close to car traffic – for a party

Motorists may not like the idea of closing Magnolia Avenue.
It's already one of the most pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly streets in Fort Worth.
But this upcoming closure will be temporary, and for a fun cause.
The annual Open Streets festival will be April 15. During the event, Magnolia Avenue will be closed to all car traffic from noon to 4 p.m., between Eighth Avenue and Hemphill Street.
Visitors will be encouraged to ride bikes, rollerblades and skateboards or simply walk along the avenue, which is home to lots of character-rich shops and many well-known eateries such as Heim BBQ, Melt Ice Creams and Ellerbe Fine Foods.
Generally speaking, anything non-motorized goes.
Local artisans will have their works on display, and dogs are welcome.
The event, which falls on a Sunday, will be free to the public, and businesses that want to take part can do so for as little as $25.
Near Southside Inc., the organization that puts on Open Streets, is looking for volunteers to help with the event, as well as "activity providers."
"Activity providers ... are companies that would like to engage with the community through providing a free and creative activity for the public that gets them moving, laughing or learning," spokeswoman Megan Henderson said..
Interested? Register online at www.nearsouthsidefw.org.
