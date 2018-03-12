Police investigate death of woman found lying on U.S. 287 in Fort Worth

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found lying on U.S. 287 in east Fort Worth.

Vanessa Argullin, 37, of Haltom City was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m. Sunday by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. Her body was found on the highway, near the Rosedale Street exit.

Traffic investigators from the Fort Worth Police Department are looking into the case, said officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman.

"A body was found unresponsive on the roadway," he said. "It is unclear if this was a hit-and-run."

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74