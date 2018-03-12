Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a Haltom City woman found lying on U.S. Highway 287 on Sunday.
Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a Haltom City woman found lying on U.S. Highway 287 on Sunday. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com
Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a Haltom City woman found lying on U.S. Highway 287 on Sunday. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth

Police investigate death of woman found lying on U.S. 287 in Fort Worth

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 10:29 AM

Fort Worth

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found lying on U.S. 287 in east Fort Worth.

Vanessa Argullin, 37, of Haltom City was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m. Sunday by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. Her body was found on the highway, near the Rosedale Street exit.

Traffic investigators from the Fort Worth Police Department are looking into the case, said officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman.

"A body was found unresponsive on the roadway," he said. "It is unclear if this was a hit-and-run."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You might also be interested in:

More Videos

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Pause
Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday morning at the Bank of America located in the 1000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

More Videos

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Pause
Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

Authorities in Fort Worth are investigating a police-officer involved shooting on Wednesday, Feb 14. Police said the suspect, a white male, was the subject of a domestic disturbance involving a handgun at a local business before being shot by police. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Pause
Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

View More Video