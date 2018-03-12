Fort Worth city employee arrested in connection with fatal shooting near church

A Fort Worth Water Department surveyor has been identified as a suspect in Sunday's fatal shooting near a church in southeast Fort Worth, authorities said.

Jail records identified the suspect as Daniel Earl Hammack, 60, who records show lives about about a block away from where the shooting happened. He was booked into jail hours after the shooting.

The name of the 45-year-old victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Stella Street, near Gospel Tabernacle church just off East Vickery Boulevard and west of U.S. 287. Police discovered the victim in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.





A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Stella Street in Fort Worth. Google Maps

Police did not release a possible motive or any other details. Members of the church spoke with detectives at the scene but declined to publicly comment.





Hammack does not have a criminal record in Tarrant County, according to court records. He has been a city employee since June 2012, starting in the Transportation and Public Works Department, according to city records. In 2014 he transferred to the Water Department where he was a surveyor and worked on pipeline design projects.

Hammack was expected to be placed on paid administrative leave at least until the investigation is over.

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting death in southeast Fort Worth where a 45-year-old man was found dead on Sunday afternoon. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Staff writer Prescott Stokes III contributed to this report.





Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr