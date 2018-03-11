Man found shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Authorities in Fort Worth are investigating the shooting death of a 45-year-old man found in a street on Sunday afternoon near a church, and a suspect has been arrested.

Police said they responded to an incident just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Stella Street, near Gospel Tabernacle church just off East Vickery Boulevard and a few blocks west of U.S. 287.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty said one person was found to be dead at the scene.

Members of the church spoke with detectives at scene, but declined to comment publicly about the incident.

A small crowd gathered near the corner of Stella and Luxton streets as police continued their investigation.

Fort Worth police spokesman Tracey Carter said a suspect has been taken into custody.

A man who may have been the pastor appeared to be in tears as he spoke to police, but he declined to talk with reporters.