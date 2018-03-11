These men said they beat a man because he attacked with a stick. They face murder charge.

Two men who initially told police they were attacked by a man with a stick face murder charges after authorities say they beat that victim to death last month outside of a Denton bar.
Evidence showed that the victim never attacked the two men with a stick, police said.
Police identified the suspects as Leonardo Villareal, 38, of Denton, and James C. Auxier, 29, of Lewisville.
Never miss a local story.
Officers arrested the two Thursday night without incident and they each face a charge of murder.
The victim was identified as Kenneth Wayne George, 58, of Krum, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday. George died Feb. 24 from blunt force trauma to his abdomen and his death was ruled a homicide by officials with the medical examiner's office.
Police responded to a criminal mischief call at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Jack's Tavern, 508 Elm St.
At that time, Auxier and Villareal told officers George approached their vehicle and shattered the windshield with a stick. George then attempted to hit them with the stick, the two men reported.
Villareal and Auxier got the stick away from George at which time Villareal punched George, knocking him unconscious. Once they arrived, police observed a large laceration below George's left eye.
George who suffered fractures to the orbital socket was taken to Denton Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated and released.
On Feb. 24, George was transported from his Krum home to a Denton hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.
"James and Leonardo's initial statements on February 20th were not truthful," police said in a news release.
Anyone with information on the case, should call Denton police .
Read More
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments