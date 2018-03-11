Daniel Pierce of Lewisville is accused of assaulting a Hebron High School soccer player Friday night during a brawl at the end of a soccer match.
Daniel Pierce of Lewisville is accused of assaulting a Hebron High School soccer player Friday night during a brawl at the end of a soccer match. Courtesy: Carrollton police
High school soccer match ends with brawl and arrest of player, parent in Carrollton

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 11, 2018 08:31 AM

A Hebron High School soccer player and a parent of a Lewisville High School player face assault charges following a Friday night fight at the end of a soccer match, Carrollton police said.

The fight occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Hebron soccer field, 4207 Plano Parkway, in Carrollton. The brawl happened at the end of the match between Lewisville and Hebron which are both in the Lewisville school district. The game ended 1-1.

Diego Hernandez, 18, of Carrollton
Courtesy: Carrollton police

Carrollton police identified one suspect as Diego Hernandez, 18, of Carrollton. He is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old Lewisville High School player.

Police took Hernandez into custody after watching a video of the fight and talking to witnesses.

Carrollton police also said the father of that Lewisville player rushed onto the field. Authorities identified him as Daniel Pierce, 43, of Lewisville.

Pierce is accused of assaulting Hernandez, Carrollton police said.

Both were booked into the the Carrollton Jail and released on bond.

Pierce declined to comment on the incident to WFAA-TV.

