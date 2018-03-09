Remember the naked male who attacked a Fort Worth jogger? He's still out there

The naked assailant responsible for last fall's attack on a female jogger on the Trinity Trails is still at large, and on Friday Fort Worth police renewed their call for the public's help in identifying him.

Police re-released a composite sketch of the attacker, who was described as 16 to 19 years old at the time of the attack, with a thin, fit build, short, dark hair and standing about 5-foot-10.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say that on Sept. 16, a white male on the Trinity Trails near the 1800 block of Rogers Road rose from a bench and removed his clothing before riding a small bicycle westward, where he encountered a female jogger.

She turned and ran, and the man chased and attacked her, kicking and punching her. She was able to escape and called police from a nearby subdivision. The assailant fled on the bicycle.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call 817-392-4359.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 127 Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection Pause 171 Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 126 After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 146 At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 118 More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 82 Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 9 Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 164 Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 49 Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 285 She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74