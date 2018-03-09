Fort Worth police are still looking for the suspect who stripped nude on the Trinity Trails and attacked a female jogger last fall.
Remember the naked male who attacked a Fort Worth jogger? He's still out there

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 09, 2018 11:43 AM

The naked assailant responsible for last fall's attack on a female jogger on the Trinity Trails is still at large, and on Friday Fort Worth police renewed their call for the public's help in identifying him.

Police re-released a composite sketch of the attacker, who was described as 16 to 19 years old at the time of the attack, with a thin, fit build, short, dark hair and standing about 5-foot-10.

Police say that on Sept. 16, a white male on the Trinity Trails near the 1800 block of Rogers Road rose from a bench and removed his clothing before riding a small bicycle westward, where he encountered a female jogger.

She turned and ran, and the man chased and attacked her, kicking and punching her. She was able to escape and called police from a nearby subdivision. The assailant fled on the bicycle.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call 817-392-4359.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330

