Remember the naked male who attacked a Fort Worth jogger? He's still out there

The naked assailant responsible for last fall's attack on a female jogger on the Trinity Trails is still at large, and on Friday Fort Worth police renewed their call for the public's help in identifying him.
Police re-released a composite sketch of the attacker, who was described as 16 to 19 years old at the time of the attack, with a thin, fit build, short, dark hair and standing about 5-foot-10.
Police say that on Sept. 16, a white male on the Trinity Trails near the 1800 block of Rogers Road rose from a bench and removed his clothing before riding a small bicycle westward, where he encountered a female jogger.
She turned and ran, and the man chased and attacked her, kicking and punching her. She was able to escape and called police from a nearby subdivision. The assailant fled on the bicycle.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call 817-392-4359.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
