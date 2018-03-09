Report by bailiff who shocked defendant three times seems at odds with appeals court

An incident report written by the bailiff who shocked a defendant three times on the orders of state District Judge George Gallagher would seem to contradict the reasons an appeals court gave for overturning the defendant’s 60-year sentence and guilty verdict.

After reviewing Gallagher's decision in June 2016 to shock a defendant with an electronic ankle cuff, the 8th Court of Appeals in El Paso wrote in a Feb. 28 opinion that the judge acted in a blatant display of power, not to protect the people in his courtroom.





A week after the opinion was rendered, Gallagher was labeled by critics as a barbarian, a torturer and an electrocutioner for shocking convicted sex offender Terry Lee Morris, who the appeals court decided deserves a new trial because of the shocks.

"Because the trial transcript clearly shows that the trial judge, during a heated exchanged with the defendant outside the presence of the jury, ordered his bailiff to electrocute the defendant three times with a stun belt — not for legitimate security purposes, but solely as a show of the court’s power as the defendant asked the court to stop 'torturing' him — we harbor grave doubts as to whether Morris’ trial comported with basic constitutional mandates. As such, we have no choice but to overturn Morris’ conviction and remand for a new trial," the appeals court said in its opinion.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Tarrant County sheriff's deputy Cary King, the bailiff who shocked Morris, wrote in his report to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office that Morris was moving toward the bench while yelling that Gallagher and his defense attorney, William H. "Bill" Ray, should remove themselves from his case because he was suing them both in federal court.

Gallagher ordered Morris to stop moving and stop talking and warned Morris that another outburst would not be tolerated, the report said.

"Mr. Morris failed to listen to the orders given to him and took several more steps toward the bench in an aggressive" manner," the report said.

King shocked Morris again and a third time on Gallagher's orders after the defendant continued to disrupt the court, the report said. It was not until the third shock that Morris complied with Gallagher's orders and sat down, according to the report.

Morris was then taken out of the courtroom to a holdover cell where he received a medical examination, the report said. Another deputy took photographs of a small red mark beneath the defendant's sock that appeared to result from the use of the stun cuff, the report said. Morris was so afraid of returning to the courtroom that he missed the remainder of his trial.

It was not clear if the incident report was part of the materials reviewed by the appeals court. But the judges discounted and called belated Gallagher's explanation that Morris was approaching a large video display that if toppled could have injured people in the courtroom.

"The trial court, realizing its error too late, attempted to salvage the proceedings by offering a pretextual explanation of its previous actions," the appeals court opinion stated.

The stun cuffs are fitted on potentially dangerous defendants when they come to court, but are rarely used, an official with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said. The cuffs are controlled by a remote trigger that can deliver an immobilizing shock of up to 50,000 volts to the wearer.

Court staff declined to discuss the use of the cuffs in detail, citing security concerns.

Morris, a 54-year-old inmate at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, is likely to remain in custody until his case is settled, according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice official.

That may not be anytime soon.

The Tarrant County district attorney's office can challenge the appeals court's ruling, which was handed down Feb. 28, and the court has granted the office an extension until April 16 to file that request. The district attorney's office has not said whether it will request a rehearing.

Meanwhile, Gallagher could face inquiries by the Texas attorney general's office and the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for behavior the appeals court cited in its opinion. Neither agency would confirm whether an investigation into Gallagher's conduct in the Morris trial has been initiated, or whether any complaints had been made.

Anyone can file a complaint against a judge with the commission.

Morris has already sued his attorney, Gallagher and several Tarrant County officials in a pending matter in federal court.





During the trial, Morris told Gallagher that he suffers from agoraphobia — a type of anxiety involving fear of becoming trapped or embarrassed — and was taking 17 medications to counteract its effects.

Morris' appeal did not argue about his guilt or innocence. The appeal focused on how he was treated in court. The appeals court opinion said Morris was treated badly.

The next step is up to the district attorney's office.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3