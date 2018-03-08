Police confirm remains are those of a Fort Worth woman missing since 2014

Human remains found Wednesday at a Collin County construction site have been confirmed as those of a Fort Worth woman missing since August 2014.

The relatives of Christina Morris were present during a press conference Thursday at the Plano Police Department, which has led the investigation since Morris disappeared from a Plano retail area.

Thursday morning Morris' mother Jonni Hare arrived at the scene, a wooded area along Taylor Road near the Collin County line, and left flowers, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported. Hare thanked police and volunteers who worked to help search for her daughter.

Morris was last seen at The Shops at Legacy in Plano in August of 2014. Volunteer search groups have spent countless hours with her family looking for her.





The last images of Morris were taken by a surveillance camera in a parking garage on the night of her disappearance. She was seen walking with Enrique Arochi, an acquaintance she grew up with. The two had been partying with friends that night.

Collin County Jail

Arochi was later sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping Morris. Her DNA was found in the trunk of his car, proving to be a key piece of evidence during his trial.





After the trial, Morris’ stepmother, Anna Morris, told reporters that the verdict was a relief, and Morris’ mother was seen leaving the courtroom pumping her first. “We can breathe,” Anna Morris said. “I feel like the right thing happened," according to reporting from the Dallas Observer.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-3907752, @mitchmitchel3