Fort Worth man was uncooperative during robbery. Police say this woman ordered him shot

A Fort Worth woman ordered an accomplice to shoot a man during a robbery attempt in a motel room Saturday morning because he was not cooperating, according to an arrest warrant.

Within seconds, Corey Brown, 37, was fatally shot in the head.

The 24-year-old woman, Cassandra Guzman Garcia, then fled the Motel 6 room along with her three accomplices, according to the warrant, obtained late Tuesday.

At least one of her accomplices cut off an ankle monitor before taking part in the holdup, the warrant states.

Garcia, who also was armed with a .380-caliber handgun, was arrested Sunday several hours after the shooting. Her three accomplices remain on the run.

Garcia faces a capital murder charge in the case.

The warrant gave this brief account of the robbery and slaying:

Brown and four other people had been staying in the room at the Motel 6 in the 900 block of East Northside Drive.

On Saturday morning, a woman in the room began communicating with a friend who wanted to know her room number so he could visit her.

The woman looked out the window and saw her friend's car in the parking lot.

Minutes later, Garcia and three men stormed in after they knocked on the door and someone opened it.

Garcia and one of the men rushed in with handguns and pointed the weapons at the occupants, according to the warrant.

One witness described Garcia as being in charge, giving her accomplices commands.

At some point, Brown was lying down and Garcia ordered her accomplice with a handgun to shoot him "because he was not cooperating with the robbery," the warrant states.

Brown's girlfriend, Kaleigh Sampson of Fort Worth, said she last saw her boyfriend Friday morning. Brown died at John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after the shooting.

"He was just a happy person," she said in a telephone interview. "He talked to everyone."

Garcia and her accomplices stole several cellphones and a Sony Bluetooth speaker before fleeing from the motel, according to the warrant.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, detectives went to a home in the 4800 block of South Hughes Avenue after tracking one of the stolen cellphones to that residence.

When detectives knocked on the door, one of the suspects ran out the back door. Detectives found one of the stolen cellphones in the backyard.

Detectives later identified Garcia as one of the suspects. She was stopped and arrested Sunday afternoon after police established surveillance on her Fort Worth home.

Police say they have the names of Garcia's accomplices and they continued to search for them on Wednesday.

Garcia was in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

