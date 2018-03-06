Brett Shipp left Channel 8 to run as a Democrat for the 32nd Congressional District currently occupied by Pete Sessions.
Brett Shipp left Channel 8 to run as a Democrat for the 32nd Congressional District currently occupied by Pete Sessions. Handout
Brett Shipp left Channel 8 to run as a Democrat for the 32nd Congressional District currently occupied by Pete Sessions. Handout

Fort Worth

Parker County voters elect new county judge for first time in 20 years

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

March 06, 2018 07:49 PM

Parker County will have a new county judge for the first time in 20 years.

County Judge Mark Riley, who was first elected in 1998, was easily defeated by Pat Deen, the mayor of Hudson Oaks, a small town outside of Weatherford.

In unofficial but final returns, Deen had 64 percent to Riley's 36 percent. No Democrat ran for county judge, clearing the way for Deen to replace Riley.

Another incumbent lost Tuesday night in the District 30 state senate race that stretches west and northwest of Fort Worth then all the way back to Frisco.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Incumbent Craig Estes, R-Wichita Falls, was defeated by former state representative Pat Fallon, R- Frisco. Fallon finished with 62 percent of the vote while Estes had 23 percent. A third candidate Craig Carter, had 15 percent.

Shipp trying to make runoff

Brett Shipp, who for years was a familiar face on WFAA-Channel 8, is trying to go from investigative reporter to Congressman.

In unofficial returns, Shipp missed the runoff, finishing in third third place in the crowded seven-candidate Democratic primary field for Texas 32nd Congressional seat. Lillian Salerno, a former deputy undersecretary in the Department of Agriculture, finished second with 18 percent of the vote while Shipp had 16 percent..

Colin Allred, a former Tennessee Titans linebacker who worked as General Counsel in HUD during the Obama Administration, had 40 percent.

"Now that our campaign has advanced to the run-off, we will continue to take our message directly to the voters and we will continue to listen to the North Texas families who are ready for change," Allred said. "After years of failed representation by Pete Sessions, this district is ready to send a new voice to Congress."

Sessions was leading challenger Paul Brown with nearly 80 percent of the vote in early returns in the GOP primary.

More Videos

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Pause
Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life 285

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life

Engagement Editor Shelley Kofler interviews State Rep. Charlie Geren, a Republican candidate running for re-election in House District 99. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

'We have had no complaints'

In Tarrant County, election officials said there were no major issues at polling places despite rumors to the contrary.

Election Protection, which bills itself as the nation's oldest and largest non-partisan voter protection coalition, sent an email to the news media claiming voters had reported not enough ballots at Chisholm Ridge Elementary School in Fort Worth.

But Karen Lawrence, acting chief deputy elections administrator, said no precincts reported running out of ballots.

"We have had no complaints period," Lawrence said.

Deborah Peoples, chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, also said she hasn't had any issues.

"This is the third primary since I've been chair and this one has run the smoothest," Peoples said.

The elections office did receive one complaint of one voter who said they were voting Democrat and some bystanders said "Jesus will forgive you."

Lawrence said she visited the polling place at the Saginaw Senior Center and neither the Democratic nor Republican precinct judge witnessed anything and that no one was harassing voters when she arrived.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

More Videos

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Pause
Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life 285

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life

The Star-Telegram's Shelley Kofler and Bud Kennedy explain what happened in the March 6 midterm elections and what you need to know for the May runoffs. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Pause
Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life 285

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

View More Video