Trinity River Distillery co-owner accused of telling a woman she would be 'slaughtered'

The distillery's co-founder, Don Alexander, said that same day he was alerted to a negative review on Trinity River Distillery’s Facebook page, containing a one-star rating and a one-line derogatory comment.







In an statement he said he responded to the rating with, “'Your one-star rating will be drowned out by all the five-star ratings,' or words to that effect."







He added, "In retrospect, that was very unprofessional of me. I contacted the submitter and apologized, however that apology never made it around social media."







Don said that within minutes of his response they began receiving a series of one-star reviews on their Facebook page, some with comments and others blank.







"One of the posts contained the now-familiar screen-shots of comments made by my son and co-founder, Ben Alexander. Although the screen-shots were unrelated to Trinity River Distillery, it reflected poorly on the company," said Don in the statement. "And we’ve continued to be in damage-control mode since that point, attempting to contact reviewers individually on social media.











In a statement posted to the Trinity River Distillery's Facebook page on Monday it said, "On behalf of Trinity River Distillery, we sincerely apologize for the statements made by Ben Alexander. He is no longer affiliated with Trinity River Distillery, and his views do not reflect the values or opinions of Trinity River Distillery or its brands, including Texas Silver Star Whiskey, Texas Silver Star Vodka, or Texas Silver Star Honey Liqueur. It's unfortunate that this situation occurred, but we hope to move forward now that action has been taken."







According to the company's website, the Trinity River Distillery was founded in 2011 by U.S. Navy veterans. Don said that Ben had been planning to leave the company as of late spring, for personal and family reasons.

"After a lengthy discussion, he and I both felt that it was better for him to go ahead and accelerate his departure from the company," said Don. "Ben wasn’t forced out of the company. He left Trinity River Distillery of his own volition."



