The Trinity River Distillery posted a message to their Facebook page early Monday, Mar. 4, morning apologizing for the statements made by their now former co-owner, Ben Alexander.
The Trinity River Distillery posted a message to their Facebook page early Monday, Mar. 4, morning apologizing for the statements made by their now former co-owner, Ben Alexander. Screenshot via Facebook.com Courtesy
The Trinity River Distillery posted a message to their Facebook page early Monday, Mar. 4, morning apologizing for the statements made by their now former co-owner, Ben Alexander. Screenshot via Facebook.com Courtesy

Fort Worth

Trinity River Distillery co-owner accused of telling a woman she would be 'slaughtered'

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

March 08, 2018 01:57 PM

FORT WORTH

A distillery in Fort Worth has ended its relationship with one of its co-owners after he allegedly made vulgar statements on social media to a woman who gave a negative review of the business.

The Trinity River Distillery posted a message to its Facebook page early Monday morning apologizing for the statements allegedly made by Ben Alexander.

The apology stemmed from a Facebook post by another user showing two screenshots of an exchange between Alexander and the woman who left the review.

The post shows a portion of the Feb. 10 conversation, where Alexander wrote, "F--- you!!! You f------ communist f---. TRUMP 2020!!! Eat s---.. If there is ever a civil war, be rest assured, every communist piece of s--- will be f------ SLAUGHTERED!!!!"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Facebook user posted the screen-shots with a brief message on Sunday, March 4.

The distillery's co-founder, Don Alexander, said that same day he was alerted to a negative review on Trinity River Distillery’s Facebook page, containing a one-star rating and a one-line derogatory comment.


In an statement he said he responded to the rating with, “'Your one-star rating will be drowned out by all the five-star ratings,' or words to that effect."


He added, "In retrospect, that was very unprofessional of me. I contacted the submitter and apologized, however that apology never made it around social media."


Don said that within minutes of his response they began receiving a series of one-star reviews on their Facebook page, some with comments and others blank.


"One of the posts contained the now-familiar screen-shots of comments made by my son and co-founder, Ben Alexander. Although the screen-shots were unrelated to Trinity River Distillery, it reflected poorly on the company," said Don in the statement. "And we’ve continued to be in damage-control mode since that point, attempting to contact reviewers individually on social media.



In a statement posted to the Trinity River Distillery's Facebook page on Monday it said, "On behalf of Trinity River Distillery, we sincerely apologize for the statements made by Ben Alexander. He is no longer affiliated with Trinity River Distillery, and his views do not reflect the values or opinions of Trinity River Distillery or its brands, including Texas Silver Star Whiskey, Texas Silver Star Vodka, or Texas Silver Star Honey Liqueur. It's unfortunate that this situation occurred, but we hope to move forward now that action has been taken."


According to the company's website, the Trinity River Distillery was founded in 2011 by U.S. Navy veterans. Don said that Ben had been planning to leave the company as of late spring, for personal and family reasons.

"After a lengthy discussion, he and I both felt that it was better for him to go ahead and accelerate his departure from the company," said Don. "Ben wasn’t forced out of the company. He left Trinity River Distillery of his own volition."

More Videos

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Pause
Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life 285

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life

Matthew McConaughey was in Lawrenceburg, Ky., on Saturday, Nov. 4, to help the Wild Turkey Distillery dish out 4,500 frozen turkeys to local families. McConaughey, who turned 48 on Nov. 4, helped distribute the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball, along with 250 other volunteers, according to local media. This video of McConaughey, who is the distiller’s acting creative director, giving one resident a frozen turkey was shared by Yelp Lexington. Instagram/yelplexington via Storyful

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Pause
Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life 285

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

View More Video