Jasmine Adams, 21, was reported missing by her mother Friday. Dallas police say she was last seen with Brandon Sampson, 31, who is wanted for another murder in Dallas.
Jasmine Adams, 21, was reported missing by her mother Friday. Dallas police say she was last seen with Brandon Sampson, 31, who is wanted for another murder in Dallas. Lora Bacy Courtesy
Jasmine Adams, 21, was reported missing by her mother Friday. Dallas police say she was last seen with Brandon Sampson, 31, who is wanted for another murder in Dallas. Lora Bacy Courtesy

Fort Worth

Missing Fort Worth woman found safe with man wanted in Dallas murder

By Matthew Martinez And Mitch Mitchell

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

February 03, 2018 02:16 PM

On Jan. 1, Lora Bacy watched stunned as her 21-year-old daughter Jasmine Adams packed her things to move in with a "strange" man.

That strange man was 31-year-old Dallas resident Brandon Sampson, who would later become the primary suspect in the death of Jacqueline Hughes.

Bacy hadn't seen or heard from her daughter since then — until Saturday.

Law enforcement officials in California arrested Sampson and found Adams with him, "unharmed and in safe condition," said Dallas police detective Derick Chaney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Adams' cousin, Jevette Bacy-Waters, said the family was expecting Adams to arrive in Fort Worth later Saturday. Bacy-Waters said Adams called shortly before the celebration began and said that she was blessed.

brandonsampsondpd.JPG
Brandon Sampson, 31, is wanted for the murder of Jacqueline Hughes and was the last person seen with Jasmine Adams, who is missing from Fort Worth.
Dallas Police Department Courtesy

"I am overjoyed," Bacy told the Star-Telegram. "God has answered my prayers. Jasmine is safe, and justice can be served for Jackie Hughes' family."

About two dozen people attended a prayer celebration on Saturday at Highland Hills Baptist Church, in south Fort Worth, where community members held a prayer vigil for Adams a week ago. Friends and relatives of Adams released what the church pastor, Kevin Haliburton Sr., called balloons of faith during that prayer vigil this past week.

On this Saturday people gathered at the church to give thanks.

Jevette Bacy-Waters and Patricia Allen.JPG
Jevette Bacy-Waters, Jasmine Adams' cousin, and Patricia Allen, founder of an anti-violence advocacy group, talk during a prayer celebration Saturday where people gave thanks for Adams safe return.
Mitch Mitchell

"Someone who has lost their child will look at this newscast tonight and have hope for their child who is lost," Haliburton said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Chaney said no charges were being brought against Adams. Dallas police will continue to investigate whether at some point over the last month, Adams was held by Sampson against her will.

Hughes was reported missing on Dec. 25, 2017, before her body was found in Sampson's Oak Cliff garage on Jan. 9.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752; @mitchmitchel3

More Videos

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Pause
Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life 285

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life

These are the missing children from the Fort Worth area, as listed on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This video starts with the children reported missing in 2017, followed by all of the currently missing or unidentified children listed anytime prior. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Pause
Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured 49

Fatal crash in Saginaw involving an ATM leaves one person dead, another injured

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life 285

She had a gun, a hatchet and a suicide note ready, but Fort Worth police saved her life

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

View More Video