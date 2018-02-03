Missing Fort Worth woman found safe with man wanted in Dallas murder

On Jan. 1, Lora Bacy watched stunned as her 21-year-old daughter Jasmine Adams packed her things to move in with a "strange" man.

That strange man was 31-year-old Dallas resident Brandon Sampson, who would later become the primary suspect in the death of Jacqueline Hughes.

Bacy hadn't seen or heard from her daughter since then — until Saturday.

Law enforcement officials in California arrested Sampson and found Adams with him, "unharmed and in safe condition," said Dallas police detective Derick Chaney.

Adams' cousin, Jevette Bacy-Waters, said the family was expecting Adams to arrive in Fort Worth later Saturday. Bacy-Waters said Adams called shortly before the celebration began and said that she was blessed.

Brandon Sampson, 31, is wanted for the murder of Jacqueline Hughes and was the last person seen with Jasmine Adams, who is missing from Fort Worth. Dallas Police Department Courtesy

"I am overjoyed," Bacy told the Star-Telegram. "God has answered my prayers. Jasmine is safe, and justice can be served for Jackie Hughes' family."

About two dozen people attended a prayer celebration on Saturday at Highland Hills Baptist Church, in south Fort Worth, where community members held a prayer vigil for Adams a week ago. Friends and relatives of Adams released what the church pastor, Kevin Haliburton Sr., called balloons of faith during that prayer vigil this past week.

On this Saturday people gathered at the church to give thanks.

Jevette Bacy-Waters, Jasmine Adams' cousin, and Patricia Allen, founder of an anti-violence advocacy group, talk during a prayer celebration Saturday where people gave thanks for Adams safe return. Mitch Mitchell

"Someone who has lost their child will look at this newscast tonight and have hope for their child who is lost," Haliburton said.





Chaney said no charges were being brought against Adams. Dallas police will continue to investigate whether at some point over the last month, Adams was held by Sampson against her will.

Hughes was reported missing on Dec. 25, 2017, before her body was found in Sampson's Oak Cliff garage on Jan. 9.

