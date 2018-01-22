Update: Grass fire in ‘much better shape’ as traffic moves smoothly west of Fort Worth

The latest at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

▪ Interstates 20 and 30 have been reopened after being closed for much of the afternoon because of thick smoke from a grass fire in eastern Parker County and western Tarrant County.

The freeways reopened about 4:50 p.m., according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Parker County Judge Mark Riley said traffic was moving smoothly.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It's not even bumper-to-bumper,” Riley said.

The fire that caused the freeway to shut down was one of a handful that popped up in Parker County Monday afternoon.

Riley said firefighters were still working the fire.

"The fire is obviously not totally contained but we're in a lot better shape than we were a few hours ago," Riley said about 5:30 p.m..

Riley said a cause for the fire has not been determined.

He said the fires should serve as a reminder that everyone should pay attention when it’s dry and windy.

“Folks just need to be cautious,” Riley said.

As the winds die down between 6 and 7 p.m., temperatures will drop and the humidity will rise — all of which should greatly reduce the fire threat, said Lee Carlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Wind is the issue

The grass fire along I-20, fueled by wind gusts up to 40 mph, threatened homes near the Parker County town of Willow Park but no structures have burned.

Riley said about 3 p.m. that the fire has been contained to the north side of I-20 and firefighters are staged on the south side just in case the fire jumps the freeway.

“The issue of course is wind,” Riley said.

But as the fire grew Monday afternoon, evacuations were ordered for a stretch of I-20, including the Walsh residential development in far west Fort Worth and all lanes of I-20 and I-30 from Loop 820 to Farm Road 5 in western Tarrant and eastern Parker counties were closed due to heavy smoke.

“You ought to see the traffic now in Aledo because everybody had to get off the interstate,” said former Star-Telegram sports columnist Randy Galloway, an Aledo resident. “I was hearing on the radio that they shut down 30 right before the 30/20 split. I went on into Fort Worth and I was coming back to Aledo I saw how bad it had become. I jumped off and took the backroads, but the backroads are crammed because people had to get off the Interstate. Now I’m in downtown Aledo and there’s 18 wheelers everywhere.

“People don’t know where they’re going. This is a mess,” Galloway said about 3 p.m. Monday.

The grass fire started near Willow Park, Parker County spokesman Joel Kertok said.

Early on, Kertok said 12 homes on Fox Hunt Trail in Willow Park were in danger.

“Crews are working to keep those homes from catching fire,” Kertok said. “Basically, every fire department on the eastern side of Parker County is working the fire.”

More Videos 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause 0:11 Raw footage of the Parker County grass fire 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 17 2:12 Hear from the women at the Fort Worth Women's March 2018 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 2:30 Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County 4:40 She's been missing since 1974. They've had to live without her and without answers 6:22 In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Scenes from the Parker County grass fire Here's what firefighters, motorists and neighbors saw during the Parker County grass fire on Monday. Scenes from the Parker County grass fire Here's what firefighters, motorists and neighbors saw during the Parker County grass fire on Monday. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

‘It’s just burned grass’

An evacuation was ordered for all residents along I-20, including near Farmer Road West, Ranch House Road, White Settlement Road, Cattle Baron Road and Farm Road 730.

Students and staff at Walsh Elementary School were evacuated to the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus and those at McCall Elementary School were evacuated to Aledo High School, according to the Aledo school district.

Riley issued a disaster declaration, allowing the county’s road equipment to be moved on to private property to cut fire breaks.

The First Baptist Church on Ranch House Road in Willow Park was offering shelter to anyone displaced by the fire.

The First Baptist Church in Willow Park offered shelter to anyone displaced from the fire. Donna Key, who works in the church office, said one preschool teacher stayed briefly at the church but was then able to return home.

“I don't think anything happened,” Key said. “They were able to contain it. So far, I think it's just burned grass.”

The church located on Ranch House Road wasn't far from where the fires began. Key said a subdivision was in between the church and the fire and the winds blew it in the opposite direction.

FWFD assisting on a multi alarm grass fire near I-20 and Walsh Ranch. Heavy smoke conditions use caution in area. Traffic slowed on I-20 both directions pic.twitter.com/K72RD66TIG — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) January 22, 2018

Firefighters had been worried about a difficult fire season this year because of tall grasses from wet weather last year. The strong winds and low humidity were providing the perfect fuel for fires.

The National Weather Service had issued a red flag warning until 6 p.m. Monday for much of North and Central Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth region down to Temple. Only the cooler temperatures were preventing the fires from being even more intense, Carlaw said.

Another grass fire near Flower Mound has closed U.S. 377 north of FM 1171 in Denton County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff writers Jeff Caplan, Domingo Ramirez Jr. and Lance Winter contributed to this report.