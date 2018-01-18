He announced his candidacy for president. 30 minutes later, he was arrested

More Videos 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause 2:30 Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County 3:00 Confronting child abuse in Tarrant County 1:39 The operators of the Mira Monte Apartments say the City of Fort Worth has unfairly targeted them with a lawsuit 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10 0:23 “People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge 1:20 This Texas-size honky-tonk is a Fort Worth treasure in the Stockyards 3:49 Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video 1:06 Video shows drunken driver nearly hit police, bystanders in Texas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County Adam Kokesh, who announced this week he was running for president as a Libertarian candidate, was arrested Tuesday in Wise County on drug charges and tampering with evidence. Adam Kokesh, who announced this week he was running for president as a Libertarian candidate, was arrested Tuesday in Wise County on drug charges and tampering with evidence. Courtesy of Adam Kokesh

Adam Kokesh, who announced this week he was running for president as a Libertarian candidate, was arrested Tuesday in Wise County on drug charges and tampering with evidence. Courtesy of Adam Kokesh