  • Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

    Adam Kokesh, who announced this week he was running for president as a Libertarian candidate, was arrested Tuesday in Wise County on drug charges and tampering with evidence.

Adam Kokesh, who announced this week he was running for president as a Libertarian candidate, was arrested Tuesday in Wise County on drug charges and tampering with evidence. Courtesy of Adam Kokesh
Adam Kokesh, who announced this week he was running for president as a Libertarian candidate, was arrested Tuesday in Wise County on drug charges and tampering with evidence. Courtesy of Adam Kokesh

Fort Worth

He announced his candidacy for president. 30 minutes later, he was arrested

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

January 18, 2018 12:27 PM

Little-known presidential candidate Adam Kokesh was arrested Tuesday in Wise County and remains in jail, a situation that Kokesh is calling a “gross miscarriage of justice.”

Kokesh, a Libertarian, was stopped twice on Tuesday, within 30 minutes of announcing his plans to run for president.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Kokesh’s recreational vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 81/287 near the U.S. 380 intersection.

Kokesh, 35, who resides in Ashfork, Ariz., recorded the first 28 minutes of the traffic stop with troopers eventually calling in a canine officer to search the exterior of the RV. A trooper then told Kokesh that the dog had signaled to troopers and he was told to turn off the camera.

“At this point and time the dog did alert so we’re going to a whole ’nother level,” the trooper said while Kokesh was recording.

Before he turned off the camera, Kokesh said: “If you don’t hear from me, please come find me.”

In a statement released by his girlfriend, Kokesh called his arrest a “gross miscarriage of justice.”

Kokesh was booked into the Wise County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one and two, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. Bail has been set at $76,500, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

“During the search, troopers located evidence and arrested Mr. Kokesh,” said DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel.

Akin said his office started getting besieged with calls from Libertarian organizations on Tuesday.

Ben Farmer, Kokesh’s chief strategist for the presidential campaign, is in Decatur and said that they are asking the district attorney to reduce Kokesh’s bail to zero.

“It’s difficult to understand everything that’s going on,” said Farmer, of Austin.

Farmer called it “extremely suspicious” that Kokesh would get pulled over “not once, but twice” after announcing his plans to run.

Kokesh, a Marine and published author, filed for president pledging “to use the Presidency to localize, liberate or liquidate all Federal Agencies.”

In a news release before his arrest, Kokesh said, “America is too good for this government. There is no reason San Francisco should be delegating laws in San Antonio and vise versa. Nobody wants that. When we localize everything, everyone gets what they want.”

Kokesh said he has toured the U.S. for the last three years to learn what people want from government and “how it can be fixed.”

He has been arrested previously and is also known as a gun rights activist who gained attention in 2013 for loading a shotgun in Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

