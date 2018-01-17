The Fort Worth Police Department posted two photos of the suspect on social media on Wednesday morning, describing the suspect as a black male with a gold tooth.
Suspect in Batman cap attacked a mom, tried to drive off with her 11-year-old

By Prescotte Stokes III

January 17, 2018 11:42 AM

Authorities in Fort Worth are searching for a suspect wearing a 'Batman' baseball cap who is accused of attacking a mother, then car-jacking her and her 11-year-old daughter in mid-November 2017.

The Fort Worth Police Department posted two photos of the suspect on social media Wednesday morning, describing him as a black male with a gold tooth. Fort Worth police spokesman Thomas Sullivan said new leads in the case lead to detectives being able to nail down a photo of the suspect.

"Detectives were following and developing leads during the investigation and just recently obtained the photos of the suspect," said Sullivan. "Our goal now is to identify, locate and arrest the suspect."

Police said the incident occurred at 7 p.m. Nov. 13, 2017, when the woman left a grocery store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. As she was getting into her car, with her 11-year-old-daughter already inside, she was attacked. The woman told police that the suspect pushed her to the ground and stole her car keys.

Police said the woman was able to get her daughter out of the car before the suspect drove away.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact them at 817-392-4374.

