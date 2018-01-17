Burleson man still fighting to survive after crash that killed his wife, daughter

Funeral services are planned for a Burleson mother and daughter killed in a fatal accident in Johnson County last week, while their husband and father is still fighting for his life, a relative said.

Keith Quan, 40, was driving a passenger van when it collided with a Ford F-150 pickup being driven by, Andrew Smith, 30, of Burleson at about 5:45 p.m. in the 23000 block of Renfro Street on Jan. 8. Texas DPS reported that the van stopped to make a left turn, but the driver of the pickup did not see it and struck the vehicle from behind, pushing it into the northbound lanes.

A Ford Ranger pickup, carrying Troy Malicoat, 53 and his mother Elizabeth Malicoat, 81, struck the van. Elizabeth had serious injuries and was taken to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. No update has been given on her condition at this time.

Authorities said Lori Quan, 36 and her daughter Hannah Quan, 7, died at the scene. Keith Quan and their other daughter, Claire Quan, 3, were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash and spokesman Dub Gillum Jr. said so far the cause appears to be failure to control speed and driver inattention by Smith.

He said charges could be filed, depending on whether the Johnson County district attorney's office decides to present the case to a grand jury.

"Hopefully next week sometime," said Gillum in an email. He said criminally negligent homicide is a possibility whenever someone dies in a fatal crash and state traffic law is violated.

Keith's cousin, Denise Quan, spoke briefly in a telephone interview from her home in California. She said he is still in intensive care at John Peter Smith, with multiple injuries and fighting a serious infection. But because his wife died and he was on her medical insurance plan, his coverage will soon expire.





"His insurance benefits are set to expire in 50 days because he’s on Lori’s policy," said Denise. "And Lori is now deceased. Keith’s parents are now engaged in a race against time to obtain power of attorney or guardianship, so they can make critical decisions involving Keith and Claire until Keith regains full consciousness."

She also said that Claire was treated the night of the accident and released from the hospital. She is in the care of close friends of the family.

Denise said the accident occurred as Keith and Lori were headed to Cana Baptist Church, 2309 Renfro Street in Burleson.

"It's unbelievable," said Denise. " They were actually turning into the church parking lot. They were dropping the girls off at Sunday school."

Denise said Keith, originally from Orange County, California, is a stay-at-home dad who homeschooled the girls. The couple moved to Texas in 2002 and the girls were later born in Fort Worth. Keith also studied at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Burleson.

Lori, originally from Portland, Oregon, was a nurse at John Peter Smith Hospital.

"We could look at all of it as a cruel irony," said Denise. "But we see it as them turning in to see God. A God they believe in."





She said a gofundme.com account has been set up by Janna Snodgrass, a colleague of Lori's, to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

