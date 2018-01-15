Three people were shot Monday evening in Fort Worth.
Two shot near Texas Wesleyan, another at Dollar General on Hemphill

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 15, 2018 09:21 PM

Two people were shot Monday evening while driving near Texas Wesleyan University.

One male and one female victim were driving near the intersection of Binkley St. and Avenue G when "they were shot by an unknown male," said officer Tracy Carter, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

Police were called just after 6 p.m. to separate locations nearby to respond to the double shooting: the 2800 block of Avenue A and the 1100 block of Nashville Ave. Both locations are less than a quarter mile from where police believe the shooting occurred, and both are just blocks away from both William James Middle School and Poly High School.

The female victim, who Carter said was 25-30 years old, was shot in the arm. The male, also 25-30 years old, was shot in the leg. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Fort Worth police officers have information on their assailant, but no arrests have been made.

Another shooting took place just after 8 p.m. near the Dollar General at 3900 Hemphill St. One male victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, according to MedStar.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening either.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

