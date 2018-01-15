Data breach: Have you eaten at one of these 11 Tarrant-area Jason's Deli locations?

Have you eaten at one of these 11 Tarrant County-area Jason's Deli locations?
You may want to check your bank account.
The chain of sandwich shops, based in Beaumont, believes 164 of its stores may have been affected by a data breach where about 2 million credit- and debit-card numbers could have been stolen, along with other identifying information, according to a Jason's Deli news release.
Customers of 71 Texas locations might be affected by the breach, including 11 in the Tarrant area.
The Thursday release said the malware placed on point-of-sale machines in those locations has been collecting card information, which was then listed for sale on the "dark web," since June 8, 2017. The compromised information from each card affected includes the cardholder's first and last names, the card number and the expiration date.
It does not include four-digit pin numbers for debit cards or the three- or four-digit verification codes that appear on the back of credit cards. All the information taken came from each card's magnetic strip.
Jason's Deli was notified of the breach by its payment processors on Dec. 22. The chain released an initial statement on the breach on Dec. 28, but it did not include a list of stores that were possibly affected.
If you've visited any of the below Jason's Deli locations in the last year or so, you'll want to go back through your card statements and look for any unauthorized transactions. If you see any, contact your card provider first, then contact Jason's Deli at customer.serivce@jasonsdeli.com, or at 409-838-1976.
Affected locations:
3803 South Cooper, Arlington
780 Road to Six Flags St. East, Arlington
2200 Airport Fwy., Bedford
9517 Sage Meadow Trail, Fort Worth
6244 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth
2217 Midtown Ln., Fort Worth
5100 Overton Ridge Blvd., Fort Worth
1270 William D Tate Ave., Grapevine
1718 N. Hwy. 287, Mansfield
8517 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills
1520 North Hwy. 377, Roanoke
