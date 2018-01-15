Cold front blows into North Texas, but will ice and snow follow?

Grocery stores were packed Monday as North Texans braced for a cold front that threatens to coat roadways with ice and snow and turn Tuesday morning’s commute into a game of bumper cars.

The Arctic blast arrived shortly after 3 p.m. and temperatures immediately began to drop. Temperatures should dip below freezing about 10 p.m. and Tuesday morning’s low should be 23 degrees.

Rain started falling to the south of Fort Worth shortly before 6 p.m., and a wintry mix was expected to follow, eventually turning to snow, which should end about 3 a.m. Winds picked up to 15-20 mph as the front came in, and gusts as hard at 39 mph were recorded throughout Monday evening.

Because Tuesday morning’s low will be in the low 20s, any ice or snow will stick, making the morning commute potentially problematic for many, especially when driving over bridges and overpasses.

With that in mind, officials with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth and the Texas Department of Transportation warned that travel will likely become hazardous across North Texas.

Moisture is here already.. Slick roads ahead.. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/2NBnIZykS3 — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) January 15, 2018

A winter weather advisory is in effect in Tarrant County and other nearby counties until noon Tuesday. National Weather Service forecasters expected a half-inch or less of accumulation on the ground as the winter weather rolls through.

Here are the current wind gusts (as of 6:20pm). Some areas are seeing north winds gusting above 35 mph! #dfwwx #txwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/435GMcfblK — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 16, 2018

Some of the first reports of sleet in the Tarrant-area came in at just after 8 p.m. Sleet was falling intermittently near the intersection of Interstate 35W and Loop 820, and spotty sleet and snow was expected to continue through at least midnight.

“We’ve been pre-treating roads, highways, bridges and overpasses since last week,” TxDOT spokesman Val Lopez said Monday in a telephone interview. “It’s not a cure-all. Drivers still must be cautious.”

Schools were out on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and officials will monitor the road conditions to determine if classes will be held on Tuesday.

The Fort Worth school district sent out a message late Monday that it plans to delay the start of all schools by two hours “because of anticipated winter weather.” Buses will run two hours later than normal, the message said.

Most school districts send out alerts via social media and also post information on their websites.

“There could be a mix of showers and sleet, but it will not get below freezing until Monday night,” weather service meteorologist Jason Godwin said.

Accumulations of less than an inch of snow are predicted for Tarrant County, but the snow totals could be double that in an area from Waco to Corsicana to Canton, forecasters say.

In those areas, a winter storm warning is in effect from until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hazardous travel is likely because of icy bridges and roadways through Wednesday morning.

Bitterly cold temperatures will be around Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, as Texans deal with the tail end of what meteorologists have named Winter Storm Inga.

Tuesday’s high should be 31 and Wednesday morning’s low is expected to be 12 degrees at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. Forecasters have predicted the high temperature to climb to near 50 on Thursday and 60 on Friday.