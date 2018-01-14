Here is a Texas hunter's story that really smells

A Texas hunter claimed he had to shoot and kill two undersized deer a few weeks ago in Smith County because he had no choice.
It was self-defense.
What?
The Smith County man argued that a commercial scent attractant had worked too well, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife game warden reports.
The game warden began an investigation after a logging crew found two deer heads on a shed hidden in the woods in Smith County. The county seat is Tyler which is about 130 miles southeast of Fort Worth.
Once he heard a game warden was investigating the shooting of the deer, the unidentified Smith County man contacted the warden and confessed.
But the man said there were extenuating circumstances.
The Smith County man told the warden he had been hunting in a ground blind and decided to spray a commercial scent attractant out the window. The name of the scent attractant was not released.
Minutes later, a 5-point buck with a 9-inch spread appeared, took several steps toward him and charged his ground blind. The man shot the deer at 30 feet away. The hunter claimed he left the area to go to his truck and returned to collect the deer and his hunting gear.
At that point, while exiting the blind with his gear, a 6-point buck with a 6-inch spread came charging at him. The hunter said he was forced to shoot and kill the deer from 36 feet away.
The hunter said he put the deer heads on the shed with the intention of contacting the game warden.
He didn't.
Multiple charges are pending against the Smith County man.
