Snow, sleet, rain, frigid temperatures headed for North Texas

Don't let this sunny weekend fool you, winter weather is headed to North Texas and its bringing some chances of sleet and snow.
Forecasters say the skies will remain bright on Sunday and most of Monday with daytime temperatures in the low to mid-50s, but an Arctic front arrives Monday afternoon and frigid weather is tagging along.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued a special weather statement Sunday, saying wintry precipitation was possible Monday night through Tuesday as travel will likely become hazardous.
Monday afternoon commuters should see some rain, and once the front passes through Fort Worth temperatures will fall rapidly with some strong gusty north winds of 20 to 30 mph.
Never miss a local story.
"Freezing rain and sleet are expected late Monday," meteorologist Jason Godwin said Sunday at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. "Early Tuesday, the Fort Worth area should see an inch or less of snow. Some other areas could see more accumulations of snow."
You add temperatures as low as 21 on Tuesday morning and that morning drive could be slick as well as the one on Tuesday afternoon. Wind chill readings could be as low as 11 degrees.
"It's not going to be a crippling storm with lots of power outages or anything like that," Godwin said. "But that drive could be tough Tuesday morning."
Wintry precipitation should end by Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures will remain below freezing all day. Forecasters say temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for more than 36 hours.
Wednesday morning commuters also could face icy road conditions. The wind chill readings could be at 7 degrees. Temperatures are not expecting to go above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.
Daytime temperatures on Thursday should reach the upper 30s.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments