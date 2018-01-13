Suspended Fort Worth pre-K teacher is accused of hitting student with a book, ruler

A Fort Worth pre-kindergarten teacher has been suspended after one mom says the teacher hit her 4-year-old son.
According to KXAS, Star Pinyan accused a teacher at East Handley Elementary of hitting her son Gage on the head with a book and a ruler, among other allegations. The teacher, who is not being named because no criminal charges have been filed, was placed on paid leave in December.
Barbara Griffith, a spokeswoman for Fort Worth ISD, confirmed to the Star-Telegram that one of East Handley’s pre-K teachers was on leave while the district investigates a report that the teacher hit a student.
“She is not in the classroom,” Griffith said. “The case is pending the outcome of the investigation.”
A teacher’s assistant in the classroom was the one who initially brought reports of physical abuse against the teacher to district officials. Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, which is representing the teacher, said that the teacher “categorically denies the accusations.”
“She smacked him with a book, poked his head, yanked him out of class,” Pinyan told the TV station. “She possibly kicked him one time. Popped him with a ruler in the back of the head and a book, like a really thick book.”
Poole said that other agencies are investigating the matter, but would not specify which agencies.
