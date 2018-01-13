A pre-kindergarten teacher at East Jandley Elementary School has been accused of hitting one of her students and is suspended pending a Fort Worth ISD investigation.
A pre-kindergarten teacher at East Jandley Elementary School has been accused of hitting one of her students and is suspended pending a Fort Worth ISD investigation. Google Street View image Google
A pre-kindergarten teacher at East Jandley Elementary School has been accused of hitting one of her students and is suspended pending a Fort Worth ISD investigation. Google Street View image Google

Fort Worth

Suspended Fort Worth pre-K teacher is accused of hitting student with a book, ruler

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

By Diane Smith

dianesmith@star-telegram.com

January 13, 2018 10:55 AM

FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth pre-kindergarten teacher has been suspended after one mom says the teacher hit her 4-year-old son.

According to KXAS, Star Pinyan accused a teacher at East Handley Elementary of hitting her son Gage on the head with a book and a ruler, among other allegations. The teacher, who is not being named because no criminal charges have been filed, was placed on paid leave in December.

Barbara Griffith, a spokeswoman for Fort Worth ISD, confirmed to the Star-Telegram that one of East Handley’s pre-K teachers was on leave while the district investigates a report that the teacher hit a student.

“She is not in the classroom,” Griffith said. “The case is pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A teacher’s assistant in the classroom was the one who initially brought reports of physical abuse against the teacher to district officials. Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, which is representing the teacher, said that the teacher “categorically denies the accusations.”

“She smacked him with a book, poked his head, yanked him out of class,” Pinyan told the TV station. “She possibly kicked him one time. Popped him with a ruler in the back of the head and a book, like a really thick book.”

Poole said that other agencies are investigating the matter, but would not specify which agencies.

More Videos

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pause
Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 1:35

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video 3:49

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:42

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 2 2:00

UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 2

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises

    At West Handley Elementary School, principal Julie Moynihan makes hard choices on where to apply the meager amount of Title 1 money that her school receives.

Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises

At West Handley Elementary School, principal Julie Moynihan makes hard choices on where to apply the meager amount of Title 1 money that her school receives.

David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pause
Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 1:35

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video 3:49

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:42

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 2 2:00

UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 2

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

    Fort Worth-raised Larry Andre has been named U.S. Ambassador of the tiny African country. It's a crucial location for the U.S. and plenty of other countries. Here's why.

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

View More Video