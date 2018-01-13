Authorities identify Fort Worth man killed by SWAT and man in related drug arrest

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by SWAT officers during a drug raid on Thursday.

Jose Arroyo-Rosales Sr., 60, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds about 1:40 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Later Thursday, Jose Rosales, 24, who was at the same address, was arrested on drug possession charges, according to a police report. Rosales faces charges of marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to police records.

Police have also impounded a black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, the police report said. On Tuesday, Rosales was arrested and jailed on a suspicion of reckless driving charge, police records showed. Rosales was traveling at an estimated speed of 100 mph as he was driving in the 600 block of East Berry Street, a police report said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arroyo-Rosales was shot by SWAT officers who were serving a narcotics search warrant at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of St. Louis Avenue, according to authorities.

The officers encountered a closed door, entered a room and quickly saw a man with a handgun, pointing it at them, a police news release said.

"Fearing for their safety, SWAT officers fired their weapons at him and struck him several times," the release said. The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

The location of the shooting is about two blocks south of John Peter Smith, just west of South Main Street. Fort Worth Police spokesman Brad Perez told WFAA that at least two more adults and one child were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one other than the man pointing the gun at police was injured.

Narcotics were "in plain view" inside the home, the release said.

Police would not verify if the man who was arrested was related to the man who died. Homicide detectives are still investigating, according to Tracy Carter, police spokesman.

This story contains information from Star-Telegram archives

More Videos 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause 1:45 Funding for low-income students gets more scarce while population rises 1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth 1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault 0:24 Students walk out of class in protest of SB4 at Fort Worth high school 0:55 SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall 2:00 UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 2 1:42 Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:32 In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dallas SWAT standoff Jeffrey Miller, 27, was arrested early Tuesday after crawling out a window of the house where he had holed up overnight and kept a SWAT team at bay for almost eight hours. Dallas SWAT standoff Jeffrey Miller, 27, was arrested early Tuesday after crawling out a window of the house where he had holed up overnight and kept a SWAT team at bay for almost eight hours. Star-Telegram

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3