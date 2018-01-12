One man was killed and a woman sustained a gunshot wound at a residence in the 3200 block of New York Ave.
Fort Worth

Two shot, one dead at Fort Worth home early Friday

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 12, 2018 08:55 AM

Fort Worth

One male victim was shot and killed, and a female victim suffered a gunshot wound Friday morning at a residence in the 3200 block of New York Avenue, police say.

The shooting was reported to Fort Worth police at 6:23 a.m., according to the call log.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital, according to officer Brad Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman.

The house is in a neighborhood just south of East Berry St. and east of Interstate 35W.

Ages of victims and other details were not immediately available, including the number of potential suspects and their status.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

  • Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

    Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

