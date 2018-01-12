Two shot, one dead at Fort Worth home early Friday

One male victim was shot and killed, and a female victim suffered a gunshot wound Friday morning at a residence in the 3200 block of New York Avenue, police say.
The shooting was reported to Fort Worth police at 6:23 a.m., according to the call log.
The female victim was taken to a local hospital, according to officer Brad Perez, a Fort Worth police spokesman.
The house is in a neighborhood just south of East Berry St. and east of Interstate 35W.
Ages of victims and other details were not immediately available, including the number of potential suspects and their status.
Matthew Martinez
